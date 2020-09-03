Tropical Storm Nana becomes a hurricane

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Nana intensified and became a hurricane Wednesday evening. The storm is expected to make landfall overnight as a category one hurricane.

Wind and storm surge will cause damage along the coast of Belize. The storm will weaken quickly as it tracks inland over Central America. Heavy rain over the mountainous terrain of Guatemala and southern Mexico could lead to landslides.

Hurricane Nana will not affect the United States.

In the Atlantic Ocean north of Bermuda, Tropical Storm Omar weakened to a tropical depression and will become a non-tropical system quickly on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.