3 additional hurricane-related deaths reported in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Health has verified three additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 20.
A 65-year-old man and a 50-year-old man died due to medical conditions exacerbated by excessive heat following the loss of electricity. Both deaths were in Rapides Parish. A 70-year-old male in Calcasieu Parish died due to carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator.
Here is the list of deaths from the storm:
14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree
51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree
68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree
64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree
Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning
24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof
31-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning
49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup
36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
80- to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
65-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
50-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
70-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
In an effort to ensure the most accurate reporting of deaths that are attributable to Hurricane Laura, the Louisiana Department of Health will only report a death after it has been confirmed as storm-related by the parish coroner.
Heat-related illness
Those at greatest risk for heat-related illness include infants and children up to 4 years of age, people 65 years of age and older, people who are overweight, and people who are ill or on certain medications.
Heatstroke is the most serious heat-related illness, occurring when the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails and the body is unable to cool down. Body temperature may rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heatstroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided.
Warning signs of heatstroke vary but may include the following:
An extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)
Red, hot, and dry skin (no sweating)
Rapid, strong pulse
Throbbing headache
Dizziness
Nausea
Confusion
Unconsciousness
If you see any of these signs, have someone call for immediate medical assistance while you begin cooling the victim. Do the following:
Get the victim to a shady area.
Cool the victim rapidly, using whatever methods you can. For example, immerse the victim in a tub of cool water; place the person in a cool shower; spray the victim with cool water from a garden hose; sponge the person with cool water; or if the humidity is low, wrap the victim in a cool, wet sheet and fan him or her vigorously.
Monitor body temperature and continue cooling efforts until the body temperature drops to 101-102°F.
If emergency medical personnel are delayed, call the hospital emergency room for further instructions.
Do not give the victim alcohol to drink.
Get medical assistance as soon as possible.
