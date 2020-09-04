Adam Duvall follows Marcell Ozuna, gives Braves 3 HRs by player in back-to-back games

BOSTON (AP) - Adam Duvall hit three home runs a night after teammate Marcell Ozuna did it, making them the first teammates in major league history to perform the feat in consecutive games as the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the stumbling Boston Red Sox 7-5 Wednesday night for a three-game sweep.

Duvall hit a pair of two-run shots over the Green Monster and a solo blast to center for his five RBI. Ozuna added a long, tiebreaking solo drive for the Braves, who entered the three-game set winless in their last 15 series (0-12-3) against the Red Sox.

Duvall and Ozuna were the first teammates with three-homer performances in back-to-back games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“I didn’t know that,” Duvall said when he was informed of the historic feat during his postgame interview. “I thought it was (three homers) here. That’s pretty neat. That’s pretty cool.”

On Tuesday, Ozuna became the fist NL player ever to hit three homers in Fenway Park.

“We just met up in here and talked about what we just did,” Duvall said. “It’s super cool. It’s something definitely to take a moment and enjoy it.”

It was Atlanta’s first sweep in Boston since capturing a three-game set in 2002. Freddie Freeman had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 16 games.

“When the big boys get hot, that’s what happens,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a solo homer and J.D. Martinez had two hits and two RBI for the Red Sox, who fell a season-high 13 games under .500.

Fenway was built in 1912, but the Red Sox are an AL club and interleague play wasn’t introduced in MLB until 1997.

Ozuna’s drive also cleared the Monster, sailing over a billboard and completely out of Fenway against Andrew Triggs (0-2) in the seventh. Duvall’s third homer hit off a back wall near the bleachers after his second homer had tied it at 5 against Triggs an inning earlier.

“Unfortunately that we’re getting to witness it,” Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said. “They swing the bat. They’re on the first fastball you throw them, and they don’t get cheated. So they’re doing a good job of preparing for what we’ve got, and when we make a mistake they don’t miss it.”

Tyler Matzek (3-2) got four outs in relief for the victory. Mark Melancon struck out the side in the ninth for his eighth save in nine chances.

The Braves tied it at 3 in the second when Duvall hit his first homer, and Ozuna added an RBI single.

Bradley’s pushed the Red Sox ahead 4-3 in the fourth. Martinez’s RBI single made it 5-3.

Making just his fourth career start, Braves lefty Robbie Erlin was tagged for five runs and six hits in four-plus innings.

