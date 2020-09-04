ADPH: More than 2,200 people have died from COVID-19 as over 130K test positive and more than 51K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,266 COVID-19 deaths in Alabama. That total includes 2,144 confirmed deaths and 122 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 130,393 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 119,289 being confirmed and 11,104 being probable. There have been 959,309 diagnostic tests conducted and 54,774 antibody tests. These numbers are as of September 4.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 106,171 people have been tested and 11,131 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 17,024 positives. Mobile County has the second most cases with 12,456 and Montgomery has the third most with 8,131.

Here is a look at numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Choctaw 320 12 Sumter 401 19 Marengo 641 18 Pickens 540 11 TOTAL 1902 60

The health department also reports 51,154 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 14,538 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 2, there were 959 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

