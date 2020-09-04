Advertisement

ADPH: More than 2,200 people have died from COVID-19 as over 130K test positive and more than 51K recover

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,266 COVID-19 deaths in the state.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,266 COVID-19 deaths in the state.(KGNS)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,266 COVID-19 deaths in Alabama. That total includes 2,144 confirmed deaths and 122 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 130,393 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 119,289 being confirmed and 11,104 being probable. There have been 959,309 diagnostic tests conducted and 54,774 antibody tests. These numbers are as of September 4.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 106,171 people have been tested and 11,131 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 17,024 positives. Mobile County has the second most cases with 12,456 and Montgomery has the third most with 8,131.

Here is a look at numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Choctaw32012
Sumter40119
Marengo64118
Pickens54011
TOTAL190260

The health department also reports 51,154 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 14,538 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 2, there were 959 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 85,939 cases, 2,558 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 823 new cases and 23 new deaths Friday.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak reported at veterans nursing home

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
All in-person visitation at the Veterans Home in Collins has been suspended until conditions are deemed safe for residents and staff.

National

Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The rise in infections, deaths and hospitalizations over the summer ... was blamed in part on Americans behaving heedlessly over Memorial Day and July Fourth.

National Politics

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s report from the Labor Department added to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery.

Latest News

National

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4%

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Employers added 1.4 million jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday.

National

Russia publishes virus vaccine results, weeks after approval

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
International experts remained cautious over the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus disproportionately killing people of color

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Statistics show people of color are far more likely to be infected with coronavirus and die than white people.

National Politics

North Carolina kicks off mail voting amid spike in requests

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mail voting is starting in the presidential election as North Carolina begins to send out about 600,000 ballots to voters who have requested them.

Coronavirus

COVID concerns for Labor Day weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Health experts warn how Americans handle Labor Day weekend is critical.

Coronavirus

’The Batman’ shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A member of production on “The Batman” has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.