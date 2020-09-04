Advertisement

Frances “Frankie” H. Morris

By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A graveside memorial service for Frances “Frankie” H. Morris will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia, South Carolina at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Frances “Frankie” H. Morris, age 92, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center in Meridian, Mississippi.

Frankie was a long-time resident of Columbia, South Carolina.  She was a home maker and worked some in her family business.  Later in life, she was a real estate agent.  In January of 2017, she moved to Mississippi to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

Frankie is survived by her daughter, Gayle Butler (Tom); her grandchildren, Bryce (Lisa) and Eric Butler (Jaycee), Christina Bundrick (James), and Thomas Morris; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; her siblings, Bonnie Harrison and Laurie “Bubba” Hutto; as well as special nieces and a nephew, Nikkii Simpson, Beth Gonella, Donna (Terry) Wood, and Gene Morris.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Laurie D. and Louise Beck Hutto; her son, Timothy R. Morris; and her sisters, Veo H. Morris and Betty H. Williams.

In lieu of flowers, Frankie requested that memorials be shared with Carolina Children’s Home, PO Box 4465, Columbia, SC 29240.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

