Handbags of Hope helps domestic violence victims

Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local church group is collecting handbags for a great cause and they’re inviting the community to participate.

The Firehouse Church’s “Women on Fire” group is hosting an ongoing event called “Handbags of Hope.”

Women’s handbags are being collected and stuffed with toiletry items and other necessities.

Executive Pastor Kajsa Cole says the bags will be donated to the Care Lodge during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

“During this time of COVID, we know that domestic violence has been on the rise,” said Cole. “A lot of these ladies are escaping these relationships with the drop of a dime and at times they get to this shelter and have nothing at all.”

Cole also said the bags will include a special message of hope for each recipient.

The final handbag drop-off is Saturday at The Firehouse Church from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Participants may bring an empty handbag, or a bag filled with toiletries. Cole says monetary donations are also accepted.

The Firehouse Church is located at 3817 8th Street.

For suggestions on what to place in the handbag or any other questions, call 855-917-3473.

