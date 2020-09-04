Isolated storms possible on Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Temperatures are mainly in the low-70s as you step out the door this morning. Patchy fog will be possible in spots this morning, but no widespread issues are expected. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Friday with a chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the mid-90s with the heat index around 100. Partly cloudy skies will continue overnight and temperatures by Saturday morning will fall into the low-70s once again.

Our Labor Day weekend will be mostly dry, with only slightly higher rain chances on Monday than compared to Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures over this holiday weekend will be in the low-90s. Sunday morning will be the coolest morning, with temperatures to start the day in the upper-60s. Pop-up showers or storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday, followed by scattered showers and storms on Labor Day.

Rain chances will continue to increase heading into the middle part of the next week. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. With the increased rain chances come some generally cooler temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will still be in the low-90s, but high temperatures will drop off into the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will drop into the upper-60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

