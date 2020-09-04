Meridian Public School District updates athletic guidelines

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District (MPSD) has updated its athletic guidelines for the 2020-2021 school year, with several changes being made in response to COVID-19.

One major change for the school year is that tickets to all Meridian Public School District events have been reduced from $8 to $5 for general admission.

MPSD also announced three new sports are being introduced this year for students to compete in. The three sports are archery, bowling and indoor track.

The guidelines posted on the Meridian High School website for the 2020-2021 school year are as follows:

Health and Safety

Following guidance for the CDC, Mississippi State Department of Health, and MDE, MPSD will implement several measures to make your game-day experience as healthy and safe as possible.

Governor Tate Reeves has issued an Executive Order that limits stadium capacity to 25 percent.

All spectators must wear a face covering (over the nose and mouth) when entering and exiting the stadium. Spectators must also wear a face-covering when they are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in the same household.

All MPSD staff must wear face coverings (over the nose and mouth) at all times.

Spectators must adhere to social signage while attending MPSD athletic events

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the stadium along with increased signage to encourage social distancing.

Only MPSD staff members and other authorized personnel will be allowed on the field

Tailgating

In accordance with guidelines established in Executive Order 1519 from Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, tailgating will not be permitted on Meridian High School’s campus this season. This prohibition applies to all tailgating, picnics, fanfare areas, and the like.

General Guidelines

Gates open two hours before kickoff for varsity football games and one hour before middle school football games and all other MPSD Athletic Events.

No re-entry upon exit

Prohibited items include bags (to include camera bags), purses, and noisemakers.

No loitering

All K-8th grade students must be supervised by a parent or guardian while attending Meridian Public School District athletic events during the 2020-21 school year.

Students in grades 9-12 must present an MPSD student ID or valid photo ID before entering the game.

Any K-8th grade student without a parent or guardian will not be admitted to MPSD athletic events.

If a fan is asked to leave an event, due to misconduct, he or she will not be allowed to attend another sporting event until the athletic director, building administrator, superintendent, or assistant superintendent has cleared them to do so.

Fans who are unable to attend football, soccer, basketball or volleyball games this season can watch matchups live on the NFHS network for a fee by clicking here.

