Meridian street closure set for next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian alerts drivers that the south bound lanes of Airport Boulevard, between 5th Street and 8th Street, will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 8, through Thursday, Sept. 10, so a public works crew can repair a sewer.

The city is working with the Mississippi Department of Transportation on the project.

There will be detour signs posted for the street closing. Homeowners and businesses will have access to their properties.

