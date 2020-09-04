Mobile COVID-19 testing sites available statewide

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippians may be tested for COVID-19 at select Mississippi State Department of Health county health departments, community testing locations and at the West Street Farmers Market in Jackson, as MSDH and the University of Mississippi Medical Center continue efforts to reduce virus transmission.

Also, Mississippi public, private and parochial school teachers, staff and administrators for grades kindergarten through12 may be tested at those same sites. The West Street Farmers Market is located at the corner of West Street and Woodrow Wilson Avenue. It’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Teachers, staff and administrators can be tested regardless of whether they show symptoms or have had close contact with someone positive for the virus. They must receive an appointment by completing an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. School nurses may receive a free N-95 mask at any of the sites by showing a school ID identifying them as a school nurse, or by providing confirmation on school or district letterhead that they are a school nurse.

Mississippians may be tested by appointment, but must first be screened through an online questionnaire for COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or for known exposure to someone confirmed with the virus. The free screening from a UMMC clinician can be completed by going to at umc.edu/covidscreening and answering a few questions. Anyone determined to need testing will be able to choose an available appointment date and time.

Testing sites for Tuesday, Sept. 8:

8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

• Copiah County: Copiah County Multipurpose Building, 2040 W. Gallman Road, Hazlehurst

• Tishomingo County: Tishomingo County Fairgrounds, 108 County Road 187, Iuka

Noon- 7 p.m.

• Tunica County: 2073 Highway 61 North, Tunica

• Pontotoc County: 341 Ridge Drive, Pontotoc

• Holmes County: 22545 Depot St., Lexington

• Choctaw County: 123 Chester St., Ackerman

• Yazoo County: 230 E. Broadway St., Yazoo City

• Clarke County: 426 W. Donald St., Quitman

• Lauderdale County: 5524 Valley St,, Meridian

• Tallahatchie County: 216 Pleasant St., Charleston

• Alcorn County: 3706 JoAnn Drive, Corinth

• Amite County: 1000 Irene St., Liberty

Testing sites for Wednesday, Sept. 9:

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

Noon - 7 p.m.

• Grenada County: 1240 Fairgrounds Road, Suite A, Grenada

• Lafayette County: 72 F.D. Buddy East Parkway, Building 3, Suite 100, Oxford

• Attala County: 999 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Kosciusko

• Chickasaw County: 332 N. Jefferson St., Houston

• Sunflower County: 227 MLK Drive, Indianola

• Noxubee County: 5931 Pearl St., Macon

• Rankin County: 401 Parkway Drive, Pearl

• Wilkinson County: 991 First South St., Woodville

• Greene County: 1799 S. David St. Leakesville

• Hancock County: 856 Highway 90, Suite A, Bay St. Louis

Testing sites for Thursday, Sept. 10:

8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Wilkinson County: Wilkinson County EMA, 1495 U.S. 61 South, Woodville

• Tippah County: Tippah County Coliseum, 10810 Mississippi 15, Ripley

Noon -7 p.m.

• Yalobusha County: 645 S. Main St., Water Valley

• Marshall County: 225 S. Market St., Holly Springs

• Leflore County: 2600 Browning Road, Greenwood

• Oktibbeha County: 203 Yates St., Starkville

• Warren County: 807 Monroe St., Vicksburg

• Scott County: 519 Airport Road, Forest

• Franklin County: 140 W. Mill Road, Bude

• Copiah County: 640 Georgetown St., Hazlehurst

• Newton County: 15776 Highway 15, Decatur

• Lamar County: 207 Main St.., Purvis

Testing sites for Friday, Sept. 11:

8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Recreational Complex, 500 W. 15th St., Yazoo City

• Carroll County: Old Vaiden High School gym, 504 W. Mulberry St., Vaiden

Noon - 7 p.m.

• Tate County: 100 Preston McKay Drive, Senatobia

• Union County: 252 Carter Ave., New Albany

• Montgomery County: 707 Alberta Drive, Winona

• Lowndes County: 801 N. Lehmberg Road, Columbus

• Claiborne County: 902 S. Market St., Port Gibson

• Smith County: 353A Highway 37, Raleigh

• Perry County: 102 Main St., New Augusta

• Adams County: 415 Highway 61 North, Natchez

• George County: 166 W. Ratliff St., Lucedale

• Harrison County: 1102 45th Ave., Gulfport

County Health departments scheduled for testing Monday, Sept. 14 from noon - 7 p.m. include:

• Tallahatchie County: 216 Pleasant St., Charleston

• Quitman County: 235 Chestnut St., Marks

• Alcorn County: 3706 JoAnn Drive, Corinth

• Itawamba County: 110 Crane St., Fulton

• Attala County: 999 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Kosciusko

• Washington County: 1633 Hospital St., Greenville

• Chickasaw County: 332 N. Jefferson St., Houston

• Clay County: 138 S. Division St., West Point

• Copiah County: 640 Georgetown St., Hazlehurst

• Madison County: 309 Park Drive, Canton

• Newton County: 15776 Highway 15, Decatur

• Kemper County: 14431 Highway 16 East, DeKalb

• Adams County: 415 Highway 61 North, Natchez

• Lincoln County: 1212 Northpark Lane NE, Brookhaven

• Forrest County: 5008 Old Highway 42, Hattiesburg

• George County: 166 W. Ratliff St., Lucedale

County Health Departments scheduled for testing Tuesday, Sept. 15, include:

• Tunica County: 2073 Highway 61 North, Tunica

• DeSoto County: 3212 Highway 51 South, Suite A, Hernando

• Pontotoc County: 341 Ridge Drive, Pontotoc

• Prentiss County: 615 E. Parker Drive, Booneville

• Holmes County: 22545 Depot St., Lexington

• Bolivar County: 711 Third St., Cleveland

• Choctaw County: 123 Chester St., Ackerman

• Calhoun County: 235 S. Murphree St., Pittsboro

• Yazoo County: 230 E. Broadway St., Yazoo City

• Simpson County: 2789 Simpson Highway 49, Mendenhall

• Clarke County: 426 W. Donald St., Quitman

• Lauderdale County: 5524 Valley St,, Meridian

• Leake County: 300 C.O. Brooks St., Carthage

• Amite County: 1000 Irene St., Liberty

• Lawrence County: 1230 Nola Road, Liberty

• Marion County: 908 Sumrall Road, Columbia

County Health Departments scheduled for testing Wednesday, Sept. 16, include:

• Grenada County: 1240 Fairgrounds Road, Suite A, Grenada

• Lafayette County: 72 F.D. Buddy East Parkway, Building 3, Suite 100, Oxford

• Tippah County: 129 Hospital St., Ripley

• Sunflower County: 227 MLK Drive, Indianola

• Humphreys County: 16463 Highway 49 North, #B, Belzoni

• Noxubee County: 5931 Pearl St., Macon

• Webster County: 57 Government Ave., Eupora

• Rankin County: 401 Parkway Drive, Pearl

• Jasper County: 2761 Highway 15, Bay Springs

• Wilkinson County: 991 First South St., Woodville

• Jefferson County: 700 Main St., Fayette

• Greene County: 1799 S. David St. Leakesville

• Jefferson Davis County: 1185-A North Frontage Road, Prentiss

• Wayne County: 1100-A Cedar St., Waynesboro

• Hancock County: 856 Highway 90, Suite A, Bay St. Louis

• Pearl River County: 7547 Highway 11 North, Carriere

County Health Departments scheduled for testing Thursday, Sept. 17, include:

• Yalobusha County: 645 S. Main St., Water Valley

• Panola County: 381 Highway 51 South, Batesville

• Marshall County: 225 S. Market St., Holly Springs

• Tishomingo County: 1508 Bettydale Drive, Iuka

• Leflore County: 2600 Browning Road, Greenwood

• Carroll County: 7225 Mississippi Highway 17, Suite A, Carrollton

• Oktibbeha County: 203 Yates St., Starkville

• Winston County: 95 Vance St., Louisville

• Warren County: 807 Monroe St., Vicksburg

• Sharkey/Issaquena Counties; 297 W. Race St., Rolling Fork

• Scott County: 519 Airport Road, Forest

• Franklin County: 140 W. Mill Road, Bude

• Pike County: 114 E. Presley Boulevard, McComb

• Lamar County: 207 Main St.., Purvis

• Jones County: 5168 Highway 11 North, Ellisville

County Health Departments scheduled for testing Friday, Sept. 18, include:

• Tate County: 100 Preston McKay Drive, Senatobia

• Coahoma County: 1850 Cheryl St., Clarksdale

• Union County: 252 Carter Ave., New Albany

• Lee County: 532 S. Church St., Tupelo

• Montgomery County: 707 Alberta Drive, Winona

• Lowndes County: 801 N. Lehmberg Road, Columbus

• Monroe County: 1300 Highway 25 South, Amory

• Claiborne County: 902 S. Market St., Port Gibson

• Smith County: 353A Highway 37, Raleigh

• Neshoba County: 1014 Holland Ave., Philadelphia

• Walthall County: 903 Union Road, Tylertown

• Perry County: 102 Main St., New Augusta

• Covington County: 600 S. Arrington Ave., Collins

• Harrison County: 1102 45th Ave., Gulfport

• Jackson County: 4600 Lt. Eugene Majure Drive, Pascagoula

• Stone County: 1510 Central Avenue East, Wiggins

Those who don’t have online access can seek an appointment by calling the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The center will be closed Saturday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept. 7.

During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.