Advertisement

Mostly sunny will stick around from the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will be in the lower 90's most of the weekend.
Temperatures will be in the lower 90's most of the weekend.(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Temperatures this evening will be in the lower 90′s and the mid 90′s by 7 PM. If you decide to grill out tonight to celebrate an early Labor Day we are seeing less humidity as a small cold front brings in dry air. Using the EMEPA live radar we aren’t seeing any showers in the area but we could see an isolated shower come through before 10 PM. As I said, a small cold front is moving in from the northwest and we are going to be a little less humid this weekend.

By tomorrow morning the front inches closer and by noon we could see a little bit of cloud cover but the dry air will make it more bearable outside, but we will still be in the lower 90′s. By evening the clouds will be moving out and we will be left with sunny conditions.

Saturday we will start in the mid 70′s and reach the upper 80′s by noon. In the heat of the day we will reach the lower 90′s. Very similar conditions will happen on Saturday but we will see temperatures mostly in the upper 80′s because of the small cold front coming in. If you are going to the beach this for the long holiday weekend we are seeing mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start in the upper 70′s in the morning and reach the lower 90′s by the afternoon.

Temperatures on Sunday will be starting in the lower 70′s and reach the upper 80′s by the afternoon. The high on Sunday will be in the lower 90′s once again. I would go ahead and download the WTOK weather app to stay updated as we could see rain moving in by Monday.

On Labor Day we are expecting to see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms come through. Tuesday through Thursday we are seeing more scattered showers from a  second cold front and our temperatures will get knocked down to the upper and mid 80′s. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 4th, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 4th, 2020

Weather

Isolated storms possible on Friday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Friday with a chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the mid-90s with the heat index around 100.

Weather

Weather - September 3, 2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
Weather - September 3, 2020

WTOK

Friday cold front will bring a few showers

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Our week is winding down, but the heat is trying to stay. It won’t go anywhere this weekend.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Andrew Samet's Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT
Weather 09/03

Weather

Dry and warm for Thursday

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday with highs in the mid-90s. The heat index will top out around 100 degrees this afternoon.

WTOK

Steamy heat persists through this weekend

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Our Wednesday was hazy and hot. Afternoon heat indices were in the triple digits. The forecast doesn’t show a lot of change through the weekend. Then next week, big changes appear to be growing increasingly likely.

Weather

Weather - Sept. 2, 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
Weather - Sept. 2, 2020

Hurricane

17 deaths in La. attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT
|
By Samantha Morgan
At the time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history.

Weather

Only a pop-up shower or storm possible Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:46 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with the heat index in the upper-90s to lower-100s this afternoon.