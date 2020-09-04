Mostly sunny will stick around from the holiday weekend.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Temperatures this evening will be in the lower 90′s and the mid 90′s by 7 PM. If you decide to grill out tonight to celebrate an early Labor Day we are seeing less humidity as a small cold front brings in dry air. Using the EMEPA live radar we aren’t seeing any showers in the area but we could see an isolated shower come through before 10 PM. As I said, a small cold front is moving in from the northwest and we are going to be a little less humid this weekend.

By tomorrow morning the front inches closer and by noon we could see a little bit of cloud cover but the dry air will make it more bearable outside, but we will still be in the lower 90′s. By evening the clouds will be moving out and we will be left with sunny conditions.

Saturday we will start in the mid 70′s and reach the upper 80′s by noon. In the heat of the day we will reach the lower 90′s. Very similar conditions will happen on Saturday but we will see temperatures mostly in the upper 80′s because of the small cold front coming in. If you are going to the beach this for the long holiday weekend we are seeing mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start in the upper 70′s in the morning and reach the lower 90′s by the afternoon.

Temperatures on Sunday will be starting in the lower 70′s and reach the upper 80′s by the afternoon. The high on Sunday will be in the lower 90′s once again. I would go ahead and download the WTOK weather app to stay updated as we could see rain moving in by Monday.

On Labor Day we are expecting to see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms come through. Tuesday through Thursday we are seeing more scattered showers from a second cold front and our temperatures will get knocked down to the upper and mid 80′s. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.