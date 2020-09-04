MPD continues to investigate body discovery

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A resident who lives near 25th Court in Meridian says she was shocked to hear that a body was found near her home.

“I’ve been living here since 2005 and it’s usually quiet,” said the resident. “It was kind of shocking when I heard of it.”

Officer Rachel McCord said MPD cannot provide any further details at this time. The body was found Thursday in a wooded area off 25th Court in Meridian.

Authorities said the victim appears to have been deceased for several days and said the death is suspicious. Foul play is likely involved.

Anyone who may have noticed anything odd in that area or have any information in regards to this case, please contact Meridian police at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.