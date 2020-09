Graveside Services for Mr. Albert Barfield, Jr. will be held Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Daleville Cemetery. Mr. Barfield, Jr., 64, of Hamilton, Ohio, who died Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 in Hamilton, Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home. Visitation: Saturday, September 5th, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner’s OP Chapel.

