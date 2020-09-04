Advertisement

Mrs. Carolyn Spivey Hamilton Ollhoft

By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A graveside service for Mrs. Carolyn Spivey Hamilton Ollhoft will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Carolyn Spivey Hamilton Ollhoft, age 74, of Daleville, Mississippi passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Cartersville, Georgia.

Carolyn was a host in the doctor’s lounge at Anderson’s Regional Medical Center where she worked for many years until her retirement.  She was a member of Meridian Community Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Dara Davis (Jim), Ben Hamilton (Kim), and David Hamilton; her grandchildren, Christopher Parris, Ashley Dutton (Shawn), John Tyler Parris (Kelsey), and Jeffrey Parris; great-grandchildren, Hannah Parris, Mason Parris, Mckenzie Dutton, and Cade Dutton; her brother, Bart Spivey; and her nephew, Dan Spivey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ott Spivey and Sarah Ainsworth; her step-father, Ed Ainsworth; and her brother, Oliver Spivey.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Funeral Home

