MSDH urges caution for Labor Day weekend celebrations

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - State health officials urge Mississippians to take special precautions during the Labor Day weekend. As of Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 823 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 85,939 and the total number of deaths to 2,558.

According to State Health Officer Dr. Dobbs, Mississippi still has one of the highest rates of COVID in the U.S., and even modest-sized gatherings could greatly accelerate the transmission of the virus.

MSDH says data following Memorial Day and the Fourth of July showed holiday get-togethers can drive massive increases in COVID cases and deaths.

Click here for COVID-19 guidance and prevention tips.

Click here to view a map of COVID-19 cases.

