Newton County Academy’s Friday matchup cancelled due to COVID-19

Newton County Academy helmet
Newton County Academy helmet(Newton County Academy)
By Ellie French
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Academy’s week three matchup at Oak Hill Academy has been cancelled.

According to a report from Newton County Appeal, the cancellation is due to a COVID-19 illness.

It is unknown if someone associated with Newton County Academy or Oak Hill Academy’s team is the reason for the cancellation.

The Generals are 0-2 to start the season with losses to Porter’s Chapel Academy (10-0) and Benton Academy (37-14).

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

