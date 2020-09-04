Advertisement

State superintendent responds to former employee’s indictment

Wright says suspected activity was reported to the State Auditor’s office in 2017
Dr. Carey Wright released a statement about the indictment of the former executive director,
By Maggie Wade
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright responded to the announcement of the indictment and arrest of former Mississippi Department of Education executive director, Cerissa Neal.

Wright released this statement:

“The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is pleased to see legal action being taken against the individuals who are alleged to have defrauded the MDE and the State of Mississippi. We reported this suspected activity in October 2017 to the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) when we discovered evidence that a former employee may have violated state procurement laws. At the time of the discovery, we conducted an immediate, internal audit of all business transactions in which the former employee was involved and provided the audit results and all related records to the OSA. We are eager to continue to assist the investigation through to its conclusion.”

In a letter to former State Auditor Stacey Pickering in 2017, Dr. Wright says there were red flags that caused the MDE to suspect potential fraud, waste and abuse.

Neal and three contractors are accused in federal indictments of participating in a bribery and kickback scheme that involved wire fraud and money laundering, resulting in misuse of state education funds.

