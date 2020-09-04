The Hype enforce strict safety measures

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The indoor park at the Uptown Meridian Mall will be open soon with a lot of fun activities for everyone, but there will also be a list of rules to follow.

The Hype is only a few weeks away from its soft opening, and here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe. Before entering the facility, guests will have to sign waivers and read a wall of safety guidelines. Everyone must wear a mask and sanitize hands at one of fifteen hand sanitizer stations. Hype General Manager George Seaman said there will be a limited capacity to help practice social distancing.

“We post the rules and regulations prior to you before coming into the park. More rules and regulation is posted at every activity. When you come into the park, we inform others of these measures again with safety videos that we play all the time. This is to let everybody one what is expected and to let them know their safety is at the utmost importance at Hype,” said Hype General Manager George Seaman.

Seaman said that hype has hired 60 people locally. The staff has begun training and a soft opening is expected soon.

