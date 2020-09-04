The MAX adds five members to the Hall of Fame

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It was a night of celebration as family members of Mississippi’s Music Royalty took to the stage at the MSU Riley Center to honor the MAX Hall of Fame Class of 2020.Musical legends John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Tammy Wynette and Bo Diddley were enshrined along with novelist and poet Margaret Walker

“It seems like a great payoff for a lot of the work that he done that he never got recognition for,” said Evelyn Cooper, daugher of blues singer Bo Diddley. “And for someone that some place like Mississippi where he came from.”

‘Mississippi is Jerry’s home and for these wonderful people here at the MAX to do this for him, it’s really great.,” said Linda Gail Lewis, sister of celebrated rock ’n’ roller Jerry Lee Lewis. “It means so much to him. It means a lot.”

The five new inductees join 23 earlier honorees as their stories will be forever preserved and told at the Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience.

“You know this was his home and I was just talking to a gentleman out there and I said that Mississippi has..there’s something magical about Mississippi,” saiid Zakiya Hooker, daughter of legendary blue singer John Lee Hooker. “I mean no matter where you go and whatever city. I’ve never been to Meridian and it was just fabulous and I know my Daddy right now is just smiling down.”

“When the sun comes up in the morning you will know your heart is good and you will know that you have been to the best parts of Mississippi and hanging out with some of the best people,” said Marty Stuart, who emceed the event and was recently elected into the CMA Hall of Fame. “Telling it like it is. The prophets of Mississippi by way of good music.”

Here’s a closer look at The MAX 2020 Hall of Fame class:

As a guitarist, singer and songwriter, Bo Diddley had a huge influence on popular music, including rap, hip-hop and R&B. His 1955 recordings of “I’m a Man” and “Bo Diddley” laid the foundation for the development of nearly all subsequent rock ’n' roll styles. The famous “Bo Diddley beat” served artists ranging from Carlos Santana and Jimi Hendrix to the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin.

John Lee Hooker was a blues singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Clarksdale, MS. The son of a Delta sharecropper, Hooker developed a unique style of guitar playing prominently featured in some of his best- known songs such as “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer” and “Boom Boom.” Hooker is a five-time Grammy Award winner and an inductee in both the Blues Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000.

Rock’s first great wild man, Jerry Lee Lewis is now the last surviving member of the celebrated musicians who founded rock ’n' roll in the 1950s. His 1957 breakthrough hit, “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” elevated the piano to equal standing with the guitar as a lead rock instrument and vaulted him to fame. His long career has also taken him to stardom as a country and a gospel artist. Through it all, he has remained a primal force in music and one of the most exuberant, influential pianists ever.

Novelist and poet Margaret Walker was a trailblazing woman among a group of talented African American artists in the 1940s that included Langston Hughes and Richard Wright. As a leading voice for the liberation of black women, she offered a message of resilience and triumph over adversity. Through her first collection of poetry, “For My People,” in 1942 and first novel, “Jubilee,” in 1966, and through her more than four decades as a professor at Jackson State University, she mentored and encouraged generations of writers, historians and activists.

As one of the three great pioneering women in country music (along with Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn), singer-songwriter Tammy Wynette conveyed the full emotional dimensions of heartbreak better than anyone else. She was the first female country vocalist to have a million-selling album and put 20 No. 1 singles on the Billboard magazine country chart. Her soulful voice and rags-to-riches personal story gave hope and inspiration to women everywhere.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.