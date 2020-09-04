The MAX inducts five new members into it’s Hall of Fame

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

MERIDIAN, Miss. — Five Mississippians who have made an indelible impact on the world of entertainment were honored on Thursday with Mississippi’s highest honor in the arts. Bo Diddley, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Margaret Walker and Tammy Wynette were inducted into The MAX Hall of Fame.

Those legends will join 23 earlier honorees saluted in the two-story Hall of Fame rotunda at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, better known as The MAX, in the heart of downtown Meridian.

Because of COVID-19 guidelines, the induction took place at a private ceremony on the stage of the MSU Riley Center’s historic theater. A small, invited audience — primarily artists and their families, plus a few friends and staff members of The MAX — will join the master of ceremonies, country music star Marty Stuart. The MAX plans to record the event for later public viewing.

After the inductions, the festivities moved outside and down the street for a public unveiling of the inductees’ five new stars on The MAX Walk of Fame.

Walk of Fame stars extend along the two blocks of sidewalks between the Riley Center and The MAX. The 2020 stars were unveiled directly in front of The MAX itself on Front Street bringing the total of Walk of Fame stars to 32.

After the Walk of Fame unveiling, a private reception was held at The MAX for those who attended the induction ceremony.

At the induction, Linda Gail Lewis accepted the honor on behalf of her older brother Jerry Lee, the only living inductee. A pianist and singer with a rocking style similar to her brother’s, she performed along with blues singer Zakiya Hooker, daughter of John Lee Hooker, musical members of Diddley’s family, and Georgette Jones, daughter of inductee Tammy Wynette and George Jones.

