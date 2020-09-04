Advertisement

The MAX inducts five new members into it’s Hall of Fame

Max 2020 Hall of Fame Class
Max 2020 Hall of Fame Class(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

MERIDIAN, Miss. — Five Mississippians who have made an indelible impact on the world of entertainment were honored on Thursday with Mississippi’s highest honor in the arts. Bo Diddley, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Margaret Walker and Tammy Wynette were inducted into The MAX Hall of Fame.

Those legends will join 23 earlier honorees saluted in the two-story Hall of Fame rotunda at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, better known as The MAX, in the heart of downtown Meridian.

Because of COVID-19 guidelines, the induction took place at a private ceremony on the stage of the MSU Riley Center’s historic theater. A small, invited audience — primarily artists and their families, plus a few friends and staff members of The MAX — will join the master of ceremonies, country music star Marty Stuart. The MAX plans to record the event for later public viewing.

After the inductions, the festivities moved outside and down the street for a public unveiling of the inductees’ five new stars on The MAX Walk of Fame.

Walk of Fame stars extend along the two blocks of sidewalks between the Riley Center and The MAX. The 2020 stars were unveiled directly in front of The MAX itself on Front Street bringing the total of Walk of Fame stars to 32.

After the Walk of Fame unveiling, a private reception was held at The MAX for those who attended the induction ceremony.

At the induction, Linda Gail Lewis accepted the honor on behalf of her older brother Jerry Lee, the only living inductee. A pianist and singer with a rocking style similar to her brother’s, she performed along with blues singer Zakiya Hooker, daughter of John Lee Hooker, musical members of Diddley’s family, and Georgette Jones, daughter of inductee Tammy Wynette and George Jones.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Golden Eagles play in one of season’s first games

Updated: 2 hours ago
Golden Eagles play in one of season’s first games

News

Turkey Creek to host fireworks show

Updated: 2 hours ago
Turkey Creek to host fireworks show

News

’Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign continues through weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
’Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign continues through weekend

Sports

Meridian Public School District updates athletic guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
Updates include a reduction in ticket prices and ban of on-campus tailgates

Latest News

National

KY congressman praises teen charged in Kenosha shootings: ’He didn’t empty a magazine’

Updated: 3 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie issued a strong message of support Thursday for Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two men and wounding a third last month during protests in Kenosha, Wis.

WTOK

Friday cold front will bring a few showers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Our week is winding down, but the heat is trying to stay. It won’t go anywhere this weekend.

Local

Temporary lane closure in Meridian

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
One lane of Hwy. 19 between 5th St. and Manning St. in Meridian will be closed for a drainage repair.

News

Five set for MAX Hall of Fame induction

Updated: 6 hours ago
The MAX is set to induct five new members into it's Hall of Fame

Crime

Murder suspect appears for probable cause hearing

Updated: 6 hours ago
New details paint a picture of the deadly shooting of a Lee County man in Meridian.

State

Ex-head of Dept. of Education faces federal charges for bribery, wire fraud

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Cerisse Neal and three contractors of the Mississippi Department of Education have been indicted on fraud charges.