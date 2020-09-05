Advertisement

5th Annual Stop the Violence rally held in Quitman

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Friends and family of Bruce O’Bryant Dear, or B-Love, came together Saturday for the 5th annual Stop the Violence rally in honor of Dear.

Dear’s mother Tracey puts this event on every year to bring awareness to violence in hopes another family doesn’t have to go through what their family has over the years. Dear’s wife said she was thankful for those that attended.

“I feel humbled- great. I’m happy that everyone came out here to support him.” said Aylesia Dubose, former wife of Dear.

The rally began with supporters walking from the Clarke County Courthouse to Sumrall Park. At the park, guest speakers delivered messages of positivity and unity.

Organizers say there are no plans for this event to stop, and they are already hard at work planning for the next year.

