Audubon Insectarium to close Canal St. location, will combine with Aquarium of the Americas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium is moving to a new home at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas.

In a news release Saturday morning, the Audubon Nature Institute said the exhibits, currently U.S. Custom House on Canal Street, will soon combine with the aquarium

“The Nature Institute is taking the opportunity to improve current practices and examine strategies for long-term viability as it navigates the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the first steps will be moving Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium from the U.S. Custom House on Canal Street to Audubon Aquarium of the Americas on the river, building a combined experience that reenvisions the guest experience and educational programming,” the news release stated.

Work will begin as soon as November and the Butterfly Garden and Insectarium will not reopen in its current location.

Audubon typically welcomes 750,000 visitors over the summer months and is estimating nearly an 80 percent decrease this year due to limited capacity, pausing groups and field trips, and decreased tourism visitation. Audubon’s estimated loss of revenue directly related to its facility closures from March to June was approximately $21M. Audubon has reduced its staff by close to 75%, laying off over 500 full time and part time employees.

“We have made some difficult decisions, always with an eye on the future,” said Audubon President and CEO Ron Forman. “With stability as our top priority for our future, we are streamlining business operations. The move will present a multitude of cost-savings and revenue-generating opportunities. As our rental commitment to the federal government comes to a close, Audubon will save approximately $1 million a year.”

The project is expected to include approximately 17,000 square feet of new space constructed inside the existing walls of the Aquarium and approximately 47,000 square feet of renovated space. Work will include permanently decommissioning the Entergy Giant Screen Theater, allowing space for a 5,000-square-foot multi-use events space on the first floor. A new shared lobby will modify and improve the existing theater lobby, providing access to the second floor. Moving the Butterfly Garden and Insectarium to the Aquarium campus will also create a faster and more convenient entry flow for guests and remove travel time between the facilities.

“While we are saddened by the reality of temporary closure, the move of the Butterfly Garden and Insectarium will present cost-savings and fresh new experiences throughout the downtown campus for our community,” said Forman. “Audubon’s revitalized downtown campus will give us the opportunity to feature our wildlife conservation story and our commitment to positively impact the natural world.”

