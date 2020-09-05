Advertisement

Earth’s Bounty welcomes new vendors Saturday

Crowds by the number were shopping locally to support small businesses at Singing Brakeman Park.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a sunny day as new vendors and old favorites set up shop at the Earth’s bounty event in Meridian.

Crowds by the number were shopping locally to support small businesses at Singing Brakeman Park. The festival had several new vendors including flora’s sweets, pop’s hot dogs, and herbal healthy living products that can help cool your body during this summer heat. We spoke to a family-owned business that is new to the scene, as well as new vendors that started made handmade jewelers.

“Each stone has a different meaning behind it. I created this after losing my father. I needed something to keep me grounded,” said jewelry maker Latika Terrell.

“We are sampling three different teas. We want to see if we will get positive feedback from them. We’re looking to see how people react to the flavor, quality, and being able to pallet the taste without having any sweetener,” said Herbal Healthy Living owner Isaiah Byrd.

“We want to reach out to our community. If no one will help them, then the people in the community will,” said Herbal Healthy Living co-owner, Zaria Jones.

The event had live entertainment from Daniel Howze.

