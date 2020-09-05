Fatal accident in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol released the following information Saturday morning:

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle accident on Friday, September 4th at approximately 6:55 A.M. on MS 39 approximately 5 miles north of Dekalb in Kemper County.

A 2006 Chevy passenger car, driven by Janan L. Rush of Dekalb, was traveling south on MS 39. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Braxton J. Willie, was traveling north on MS 39.

The Chevrolet passenger car crossed the center line and collided into the Jeep Wrangler. Janan L. Rush was killed in the accident. She was 35 years old. Braxton J. Willie, 27, was transported to John C. Stennis Hospital in Dekalb.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.