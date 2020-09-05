Advertisement

JCSD: Woman wanted on 39 counts of simple cruelty to animals

According to JSCD, Miranda Lynn Kittrell is wanted on 39 counts of simple cruelty to a domesticated animal.
According to JSCD, Miranda Lynn Kittrell is wanted on 39 counts of simple cruelty to a domesticated animal.(JCSD)
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman wanted for animal cruelty.

According to JSCD, Miranda Lynn Kittrell is wanted on 39 counts of simple cruelty to a domesticated animal.

If convicted, she could face up to 6 months in prison and a $1,000 fine for each count.

If you know the whereabouts of Kittrell, you are asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867. You can remain anonymous.

