JCSD: Woman wanted on 39 counts of simple cruelty to animals

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman wanted for animal cruelty.

According to JSCD, Miranda Lynn Kittrell is wanted on 39 counts of simple cruelty to a domesticated animal.

If convicted, she could face up to 6 months in prison and a $1,000 fine for each count.

If you know the whereabouts of Kittrell, you are asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867. You can remain anonymous.

