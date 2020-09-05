Local small business struggles during pandemic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The pandemic continues to have an economic impact on small businesses. Here in Meridian, one local business owner speaks out about fighting to keep his business afloat.

The owner of Ward Seasoning, Bobby Ward, is fighting hard to get back on track due to a nationwide plastic shortage. Ward would order nearly 5,000 plastic bottles every two weeks. Now, he is only able to get 500 bottles a week, causing his business to take a big hit. Ward says he started this business so he could pass it down to his kids.

“I have to check my blood pressure every day because this pandemic has stressful. It has put a lot on my mind. I started this business so I can have something for my kids to take over one day. Its been hard and stressful,” said Owner of Ward Seasoning, Bobby Ward.

We’ll have more information on this developing story.

