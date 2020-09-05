Advertisement

Local small business struggles during pandemic

The owner of Ward Seasoning, Bobby Ward, is fighting hard to get back on track due to a nationwide plastic shortage.
The owner of Ward Seasoning, Bobby Ward, is fighting hard to get back on track due to a nationwide plastic shortage.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The pandemic continues to have an economic impact on small businesses. Here in Meridian, one local business owner speaks out about fighting to keep his business afloat.

The owner of Ward Seasoning, Bobby Ward, is fighting hard to get back on track due to a nationwide plastic shortage. Ward would order nearly 5,000 plastic bottles every two weeks. Now, he is only able to get 500 bottles a week, causing his business to take a big hit. Ward says he started this business so he could pass it down to his kids.

“I have to check my blood pressure every day because this pandemic has stressful. It has put a lot on my mind. I started this business so I can have something for my kids to take over one day. Its been hard and stressful,” said Owner of Ward Seasoning, Bobby Ward.

We’ll have more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Temperatures will remain in the lower 90’s for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunny conditions and temperatures in the lower 90's will stick around until the middle of next week.

Local

5th Annual Stop the Violence rally held in Quitman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Friends and family of Bruce O’Bryant Dear, or B-Love, came together Saturday for the 5th annual Stop the Violence rally.

Local

JCSD: Woman wanted on 39 counts of simple cruelty to animals

Updated: 5 hours ago
According to JSCD, Miranda Lynn Kittrell is wanted on 39 counts of simple cruelty to a domesticated animal.

Local

Fatal accident in Kemper County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
1 dead and 1 person injured after accident in Kemper County

Latest News

Regional

Audubon Insectarium to close Canal St. location, will combine with Aquarium of the Americas

Updated: 6 hours ago
Work will begin as soon as November and the Butterfly Garden and Insectarium will not reopen in its current location.

State

4 dead, 9 others have virus after outbreak at Mississippi veterans home

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Four residents at a Mississippi veterans home have died and nine others have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of an outbreak at the long-term care facility in late July.

News

Students build hand sanitizer stations at West Lauderdale

Updated: 16 hours ago
Students build hand sanitizer stations at West Lauderdale

News

The Hype enforces strict safety measures

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Hype enforces strict safety measures

News

Handbags of Hope helps domestic violence victims

Updated: 16 hours ago
Handbags of Hope helps domestic violence victims

News

MPD continues to investigate body discovery

Updated: 16 hours ago
MPD continues to investigate body discovery