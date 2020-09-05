Temperatures will remain in the lower 90’s for the rest of the holiday weekend.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Downtown Philadelphia is looking beautiful right now with thin cirrus clouds and blue skies. The holiday weekend is already off to a great start and it will stay that way as we see more sunshine. Using the EMEPA live radar we are seeing some rain to the west which could lead to a small shower or two here, but we aren’t expecting any widespread rain. Temperatures tonight would be perfect for an evening jog or walk with friends.

Temperatures are in the mid 80′s right now and will be in the lower 80′s by 7 PM. Once 8 PM rolls around we will be in the upper 70′s and once you are going to bed, we will see temperatures in the mid to upper 70′s. There will be some thin clouds hanging around, but they will be moving out by morning and temperatures will be in the upper 60′s as you are waking up. Through the mid-morning we will heat up into the mid 80′s and reach the upper 80′s by noon. Through the afternoon we will only heat up to the lower 90′s, but it will be less humid, and the air will be drier so it will be much more bearable. Through the dinner times hours, we will remain dry and by 10 Pm we will be in the mid to upper 70′s once again.

The small cold front that I talked about last night has moved through the area and brought more dry air. This will make it feel cooler outside and we aren’t having as much humidity. Dew point is the measure of water molecules in the air, and we can see to the south these numbers are a little higher. If the dew point is lower, like in Philadelphia, the air feels crisper and that’s what this small cold front has brought to us. This won’t stick around long though because we are expecting more showers by the middle of next week. Take advantage of the dry and sunny conditions now by going to play golf, lay by the pool, or practice tennis to celebrate Labor Day.

Temperatures in the morning will be in the mid to upper 70′s and reach the upper 80′s by noon. In the afternoon we could be reaching the lower 90′s. Temperatures tomorrow and Monday will remain in the lower 90′s and we will see sunny conditions to end the holiday weekend. By Tuesday, our chance for showers rolls back around and they will stick around until Saturday. With the rain we will also see our temperatures get knocked down just a few degrees and we could be in the mid 80′s by the end of next week.

