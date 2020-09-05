Trainer’s Table: Jackson Therrien

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - While Jackson Therrien was attending Newton County Academy, he discovered athletic training and became interested in pursuing it as a career.

“I think I was probably in ninth or 10th grade...funny story is my co-worker Derrick Jones was my athletic trainer when I was in high school,” Therrien explained. “I kind of watched him and followed him. I never got hurt so I had never seen the rehab part but I was like ‘I want to stay close to sports’ so what can I do besides coaching?”

Therrien played both soccer and basketball at East Central before attending University of West Alabama, where he served as a student athletic trainer while pursuing his bachelor’s degree. He then went on and received his master’s degree at Delta State before diving into his first job in athletic training.

“After I graduated from Delta State I started out at a high school. It was a 3A high school, kind of small and I enjoyed it,” Therrien said. “Then I got to take over Grenada which is a 5A school so that was a bigger step in high school. I had a lot more athletes to worry about and take care of. After that, this job opened up and I applied for this job and I go it.”

Therrien is currently employed with the Rush Sports Medicine Team and is entering his third year of serving as an athletic trainer for East Central Community College. When he’s not helping out the Warriors, Therrien can be found on the sidelines at area high school football games, prepping players for matchups under the Friday night lights.

“On Friday nights I usually cover Union High School which is 10 minutes up the road. Football Fridays I make sure they’re always taken care of. I go to every game with them home and away,” Therrien said. “This year I’m helping out with Lake High School and Sylva Bay Academy. I’m kind of the floater guy...wherever we need someone on Friday nights that’s where I go and take care of.”

While being an athletic trainer requires a lot of hard work and long work days, Therrien said what makes it worthwhile is seeing an athlete go from being sidelined to excelling in the sport they love.

“I love seeing my kids – if they get hurt - going back out on the field and being happy. There’s nothing better than when they’re injured and get healthy again and thank you for it,” Therrien said. “They say thank you for getting me back to being able to play again and being able to do what I love...that’s my favorite part.”

Therrien is working on trying to create a scholarship at East Central Community College for students interested in pursuing athletic training.

