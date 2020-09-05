Advertisement

Two developments in the tropics could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

The tropics has two systems of low pressure that could have cyclone development in the next 48 hours.
The tropics has two systems of low pressure that could have cyclone development in the next 48 hours.(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Two systems in the tropics could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. One is near the Cabo Verde Islands and has a 40% chance in the next 48 hours. Currently it is an area of low pressure that is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

The system in the Southern Atlantic has a 20% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. It is a poorly defined low pressure system that is producing thunderstorms and showers.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mostly sunny will stick around from the holiday weekend.

Updated: 7 hours ago
Temperatures will be in the lower 90's all weekend with mostly sunny conditions.

Hurricane

3 additional hurricane-related deaths reported in Louisiana

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Staff
The death toll from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana now stands at 20.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 4th, 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 4th, 2020

Weather

Isolated storms possible on Friday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Friday with a chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the mid-90s with the heat index around 100.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - September 3, 2020

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
Weather - September 3, 2020

WTOK

Hurricane Nana makes landfall over Central America, now attention turns to the Atlantic

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Nana made landfall over Central America. Tropical waves are lining up and tracking through the Tropical Atlantic and Africa, and they're being monitored for development.

WTOK

Friday cold front will bring a few showers

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Our week is winding down, but the heat is trying to stay. It won’t go anywhere this weekend.

Weather

Dry and warm for Thursday

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday with highs in the mid-90s. The heat index will top out around 100 degrees this afternoon.

WTOK

Tropical Storm Nana becomes a hurricane

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Tropical Storm Nana intensified and became a hurricane Wednesday evening. The storm is expected to make landfall overnight as a category one hurricane in Belize.

WTOK

Steamy heat persists through this weekend

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Our Wednesday was hazy and hot. Afternoon heat indices were in the triple digits. The forecast doesn’t show a lot of change through the weekend. Then next week, big changes appear to be growing increasingly likely.