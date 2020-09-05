Two developments in the tropics could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Two systems in the tropics could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. One is near the Cabo Verde Islands and has a 40% chance in the next 48 hours. Currently it is an area of low pressure that is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

The system in the Southern Atlantic has a 20% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. It is a poorly defined low pressure system that is producing thunderstorms and showers.

