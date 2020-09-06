2020 Alabama Census

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

With all that’s happening in 2020, it seems there’s so much to remember; wash your hands, social distance, don’t walk out the door without that mask and aside from safety measures, remembering to register to vote, back to school to-do’s and last but not least, filling out the 2020 census. There’s some special incentives and events that have been happening in west Alabama to remind folks about the importance of filling out the survey.

“People now are very, very respectful to people’s time and respectful to how they get in contact with each other but what we’ve been able and blessed to do in Sumter county where we’ve had mobile drives for COVID-19 testing we have done census testing there so we’ve had that collaboration with great people that work hard to make sure while we have testing going on our census being done there as well, so I commend all of the great people who have made sure this has happened. ”said Sumter County Commissioner Marcus Campbell

“It’s a lasting competition it started Wednesday, September 2nd and runs through the 30th of September, which is the last day for you to take the census, that’s the deadline, and it’s a unique competition, brackets off county versus county, with the ultimate goal of winning some money for our public school system. So it works, for 65 thousand dollars that will go to the ultimate champion at the end of the month” said Executive Director of the Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce Nick Harrell

