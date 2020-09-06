25 deaths in Louisiana attributed to Hurricane Laura

LOUISIANA (WAFB) - At least 25 deaths in Louisiana have been attributed to Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

On Saturday, Sept, 5, LDH reported that a 52-year-old man died to a heat related illness while removing debris in Grant Parish. A 25-year-old man died in Natchitoches Parish from an electrocution after coming into direct contact with a power line.

LDH has verified the following deaths:

14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree

51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree

68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree

64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree

Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning

24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof

One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning

49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup

36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

80 to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

65-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness

50-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness

70-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

41-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness

47-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness

59-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury during storm cleanup

52-year-old male, Grant Parish, heat-related illness

25-year-old male, Natchitoches Parish, electrocution

At the time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history.

