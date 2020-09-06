Advertisement

25 deaths in Louisiana attributed to Hurricane Laura

Water covers land after the passage of Hurricane Laura, Thursday Aug. 27, 2020, in Cameron, La.
Water covers land after the passage of Hurricane Laura, Thursday Aug. 27, 2020, in Cameron, La.(Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISIANA (WAFB) - At least 25 deaths in Louisiana have been attributed to Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

RELATED: #LouisianaStrong: The long path to recovery after Hurricane Laura

On Saturday, Sept, 5, LDH reported that a 52-year-old man died to a heat related illness while removing debris in Grant Parish. A 25-year-old man died in Natchitoches Parish from an electrocution after coming into direct contact with a power line.

LDH has verified the following deaths:

  • 14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree
  • 51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree
  • 68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree
  • 64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree
  • Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning
  • 24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof
  • One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning
  • 49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup
  • 36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
  • 80 to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
  • 65-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
  • 50-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
  • 70-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 41-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness
  • 47-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness
  • 59-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury during storm cleanup
  • 52-year-old male, Grant Parish, heat-related illness
  • 25-year-old male, Natchitoches Parish, electrocution

At the time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards says southwest Louisiana’s recovery from Hurricane Laura will be ‘very difficult’

<div class=“burst-embed” data-app=“bubblePreview” data-env=“prod” data-jwt=“eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJwaWQiOiJZSEdIRjdKODczNEgzS1AwMzdHS19JbnRlcm5hbFB1YmxpYyIsImJpZCI6IjY4NTczNTAyMDc4NjUyNDAwMCIsImlzcyI6ImJ1cnN0LndpZGdldCIsImlhdCI6MTU5ODI4Nzg5MiwiZXhwIjoxNjI5ODIzODkyfQ.3vnIuNHezP336XuMLYWYj3orIQWt1kFB8Lg7nqQE77I”data-params=“”></div><script async src=“https://www.burst.com/webapps/embed/framework.js”></script><script>if (window.hasOwnProperty(‘burstEmbedFrameworkCheck’)) {window.burstEmbedFrameworkCheck();}</script>

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Hundreds attend pro-Trump boat parade on Lake Jordan

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters took part in a “Make America Great Again” boat parade on Lake Jordan Saturday.

National

Friday marked the 14th anniversary of Steve Irwin’s death

Updated: 1 hour ago
Steve Irwin passed away in 2006, after a stingray barb pierced his chest while filming a documentary.

Regional

Reservoir police seeing fewer boaters than years prior this Labor Day weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon said there are more restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Breaking

Murder investigation underway in Clarke County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Murray
Authorities are conducting an investigation after a body was found in Clarke County Sunday afternoon.

Latest News

News

New Business in Collinsville update

Updated: 12 hours ago
Collinsville Auction

Regional

State Auditor concerned with accuracy of education data

Updated: 12 hours ago
State Auditor Shad White says that some school districts may have provided attendance data that may contain errors, and sometimes the Mississippi Department of Education doesn’t verify it.

News

Small Business Struggles in Pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
Small Business

News

New business opens during pandemic in Collinsville

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Collinsville has a new business that is holding its own weight during the pandemic.

News

Earth's Bounty

Updated: 16 hours ago
Earth's Bounty

News

Earth’s Bounty welcomes new vendors Saturday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Crowds by the number were shopping locally to support small businesses at Singing Brakeman Park.