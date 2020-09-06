25 deaths in Louisiana attributed to Hurricane Laura
LOUISIANA (WAFB) - At least 25 deaths in Louisiana have been attributed to Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
RELATED: #LouisianaStrong: The long path to recovery after Hurricane Laura
On Saturday, Sept, 5, LDH reported that a 52-year-old man died to a heat related illness while removing debris in Grant Parish. A 25-year-old man died in Natchitoches Parish from an electrocution after coming into direct contact with a power line.
LDH has verified the following deaths:
- 14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree
- 51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree
- 68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree
- 64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree
- Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning
- 24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof
- One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning
- 49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup
- 36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
- 80 to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
- 65-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
- 50-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
- 70-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 41-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness
- 47-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness
- 59-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury during storm cleanup
- 52-year-old male, Grant Parish, heat-related illness
- 25-year-old male, Natchitoches Parish, electrocution
At the time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history.
RELATED: Gov. Edwards says southwest Louisiana’s recovery from Hurricane Laura will be ‘very difficult’
<div class=“burst-embed” data-app=“bubblePreview” data-env=“prod” data-jwt=“eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJwaWQiOiJZSEdIRjdKODczNEgzS1AwMzdHS19JbnRlcm5hbFB1YmxpYyIsImJpZCI6IjY4NTczNTAyMDc4NjUyNDAwMCIsImlzcyI6ImJ1cnN0LndpZGdldCIsImlhdCI6MTU5ODI4Nzg5MiwiZXhwIjoxNjI5ODIzODkyfQ.3vnIuNHezP336XuMLYWYj3orIQWt1kFB8Lg7nqQE77I”data-params=“”></div><script async src=“https://www.burst.com/webapps/embed/framework.js”></script><script>if (window.hasOwnProperty(‘burstEmbedFrameworkCheck’)) {window.burstEmbedFrameworkCheck();}</script>
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.