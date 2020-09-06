Advertisement

Friday marked the 14th anniversary of Steve Irwin’s death

His family looks back on his life and legacy
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s been 14 years since the world lost Steve Irwin, and his loved ones are remembering his life and legacy.

Irwin, the former TV host known as the “Crocodile Hunter,” died in 2006 after being stabbed by the barb of a stingray as he was swimming off the coast of Australia.

Irwin’s wife, Terri, posted an emotional message on Twitter Thursday as she remembered the love they shared.

“This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me,” she said.

“Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love.”

His children also took to Twitter.

His daughter, Bindi, posted a simple memory of her dad with the caption, “You’re always in my heart.”

Bindi’s husband, Chandler Powell, thanked his late father-in-law for inspiring him and let him know he would be so proud of his family for continuing his legacy.

“Thank you for inspiring me and the whole world to love all wildlife,” Powell said. “You would be so proud of Bindi, Terri and Robert carrying on the amazing work you started. We will all make sure your message lives on for generations.”

Irwin’s son, Robert, stuck to posing about his recent crocodile conservation trip as he follows in his father’s footsteps.

“It’s the end of our annual croc research trip,” he said. “39 crocs tagged this month bringing the total to 213 tracked over the last 13 yrs. Using state of the art solar tracking technology we’re learning so much about these remarkable animals-continuing Dad’s mission for croc conservation.”

Irwin’s family has continued his work as animal conservationist and wildlife expert. During the wildfires in Australia in January, the Irwins helped save over 90,000 animals.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rwanda’s president says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero must stand trial

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Paul Kagame, appearing on national television Sunday, did not explain how Paul Rusesabagina was brought to Rwanda where he has been held in custody for more than a week.

Regional

Hundreds attend pro-Trump boat parade on Lake Jordan

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters took part in a “Make America Great Again” boat parade on Lake Jordan Saturday.

National

Dozens arrested as violent Portland protests continue

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

National

More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest.

Latest News

Regional

Reservoir police seeing fewer boaters than years prior this Labor Day weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon said there are more restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regional

25 deaths in Louisiana attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
At least 25 deaths in Louisiana have been attributed to Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

National Politics

Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal judge in San Jose late Saturday issued a temporary restraining order against the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, which oversees the agency.

Breaking

Murder investigation underway in Clarke County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Murray
Authorities are conducting an investigation after a body was found in Clarke County Sunday afternoon.

National

Jacob Blake speaks out for first time since police shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jacob Blake has spoken publicly for the first time since a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shot him seven times in the back, saying he’s in constant pain from the shooting, which doctors fear will leave him paralyzed from the waist down.

National

1 killed, 7 hurt in late-night stabbings in UK’s Birmingham

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man was killed and seven people injured in late-night stabbings in a busy nightlife area of the central England city of Birmingham, police said Sunday.