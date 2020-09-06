High school football scores: Sept. 5, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Week 3 of the high school football season saw the Mississippi public schools begin play.
Here are scores from some of our area schools in East Mississippi and West Alabama:
MISSISSIPPI
Meridian 20, Picayune 30
Lamar 25, Leake Academy 26
Northeast Lauderdale 18, Southeast Lauderdale 20
Clarkdale 14, St. Patrick 33
West Lauderdale 49, South Jones 28
Kemper County 33, West Lowndes 14
Kemper Academy 20, Prentiss Christian 26 (OT)
Newton County 32, Morton 13
Union 51, McAdams 8
Columbus 0, Louisville 13
East Rankin Academy 6, Winston Academy 42
Sebastopol 44, McLaurin 0
Noxapater 26, Starkville Academy 52
Shannon 0, Noxubee County 39
Tupelo 17, Neshoba Central 25
Leake Central 21, Philadelphia 10
Enterprise 51, Stringer 0
Scott Central 35, Pelahatchie 0
Bay Springs 32, Lumberton 0
Tri-County Academy 34, Sylva Bay Academy 6
D’Iberville 28, Wayne County 21
Thursday: Lake 30, Forest 36
Thursday: Nanih Waiya 29, Choctaw Central 13
ALABAMA
Patrician Academy 24, Escambia Academy 49
Demopolis 40, Central Tuscaloosa 24
Russell Christian Academy 33, North River Academy 0
Sweet Water 35, Marengo 8
Prattville Christian 0, Thomasville 44
Morgan Academy 37, Clarke Prep 34
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.