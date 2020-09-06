High school football scores: Sept. 5, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Week 3 of the high school football season saw the Mississippi public schools begin play.

Here are scores from some of our area schools in East Mississippi and West Alabama:

MISSISSIPPI

Meridian 20, Picayune 30

Lamar 25, Leake Academy 26

Northeast Lauderdale 18, Southeast Lauderdale 20

Clarkdale 14, St. Patrick 33

West Lauderdale 49, South Jones 28

Kemper County 33, West Lowndes 14

Kemper Academy 20, Prentiss Christian 26 (OT)

Newton County 32, Morton 13

Union 51, McAdams 8

Columbus 0, Louisville 13

East Rankin Academy 6, Winston Academy 42

Sebastopol 44, McLaurin 0

Noxapater 26, Starkville Academy 52

Shannon 0, Noxubee County 39

Tupelo 17, Neshoba Central 25

Leake Central 21, Philadelphia 10

Enterprise 51, Stringer 0

Scott Central 35, Pelahatchie 0

Bay Springs 32, Lumberton 0

Tri-County Academy 34, Sylva Bay Academy 6

D’Iberville 28, Wayne County 21

Thursday: Lake 30, Forest 36

Thursday: Nanih Waiya 29, Choctaw Central 13

ALABAMA

Patrician Academy 24, Escambia Academy 49

Demopolis 40, Central Tuscaloosa 24

Russell Christian Academy 33, North River Academy 0

Sweet Water 35, Marengo 8

Prattville Christian 0, Thomasville 44

Morgan Academy 37, Clarke Prep 34

