Hundreds attend pro-Trump boat parade on Lake Jordan

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters took part in a “Make America Great Again” boat parade on Lake Jordan Saturday.

Participants took advantage of the sunny Labor Day weekend to show their support for the 2020 presidential candidate.

“We’re celebrating our president,” said parade attendee Brad Price. “Whether you’re Republican or Democrat, or wherever your stance is, he’s our president, and we’re just out here to celebrate him.”

“Bunch of people around here are getting ready. The elections coming up, just people wanting to show support for the presidential candidate they’re about to get behind,” said parade attendee Jake Blackwell.

Boaters started the parade at the Jordan Dam and then headed north, making two big circles in the middle of the lake.

The parade passed right in front of Gov. Kay Ivey’s lake house and where she waved from her front porch at a distance.

Boats were decked out in Trump 2020 gear and red white and blue. Participants of all ages were at the parade and were glad to be taking part in the unique event.

“We’re just excited to be able to celebrate President Trump, the United States of America, and our people,” Price said.

“Whether you agree or disagree with anything politics man why can’t we all just get together and have some fun and enjoy it all together? We’re in God’s country enjoying his creations,” Price said.

Countless other Trump boat parades took place across the country Labor Day weekend, and more are on the schedule for Alabama. On Sept. 19, another Trump boat parade is expected to take place on Lake Martin.

