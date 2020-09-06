Advertisement

Hurricane Laura death toll in Louisiana rises to 25

An airplane hanger is destroyed Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, after Hurricane Laura went through the area near Lake Charles, La.
An airplane hanger is destroyed Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, after Hurricane Laura went through the area near Lake Charles, La.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials have reported two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the storm’s total death toll in the state to 25.

The Louisiana Department of Health said Saturday that a 52-year-old Grant Parish man died of a heat-related illness while removing storm debris.

A 25-year-old man in Natchitoches Parish died of electrocution after coming into direct contact with a power line.

The Health Department said he was resuscitated at the time but later died. The coroner has confirmed this death was storm-related.

The Category 4 storm roared ashore in southwest Louisiana on Aug. 27.

Five deaths in Texas were also attributed to the storm.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal judge in San Jose late Saturday issued a temporary restraining order against the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, which oversees the agency.

National

More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest.

News

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 86,888 cases, 2,584 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 410 new cases and 16 new deaths Sunday.

National

Rwanda’s president says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero must stand trial

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Paul Kagame, appearing on national television Sunday, did not explain how Paul Rusesabagina was brought to Rwanda, where he has been held in custody for more than a week.

Latest News

National

1 killed, 7 hurt in late-night stabbings in UK’s Birmingham

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A man was killed and seven people injured in late-night stabbings in a busy nightlife area of the central England city of Birmingham, police said Sunday.

Regional

Hundreds attend pro-Trump boat parade on Lake Jordan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters took part in a “Make America Great Again” boat parade on Lake Jordan Saturday.

National

Dozens arrested as violent Portland protests continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

National

Friday marked the 14th anniversary of Steve Irwin’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
Steve Irwin passed away in 2006, after a stingray barb pierced his chest while filming a documentary.

Regional

Reservoir police seeing fewer boaters than years prior this Labor Day weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon said there are more restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regional

25 deaths in Louisiana attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
At least 25 deaths in Louisiana have been attributed to Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.