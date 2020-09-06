Local barbers give back to community

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local barbers came together to give back to their community in Meridian.

Four barbers held a back to school giveaway at the Velma Young Center. Their mission is to help students get a head start as classes resume in person this week. Kids were getting free haircuts and styling, food, and enjoying the company of classmates. Lead organizer Quincy Odoms has held this event for three years. He said the goal is to bring unity to the community.

“I do it for the community to bring the community together so we can have unity and community growth. I asked a lot of other barbers in the community to help me this year to show that we can all come together,” said Lead organizer Quincy Odoms.

Organizers said this was a great opportunity to bring the community together.

