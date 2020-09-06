Advertisement

Murder investigation underway in Clarke County

Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.(KKTV)
By Spencer Murray
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating a homicide in Clarke County near Pachuta.

Authorities with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department said a call was received in regards to a body of a black male between the ages of 50-70 years old was found on Highway 18 near Highway 512 at around 7:30AM Sunday morning.

Officials say the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The victim has yet to be identified.

If you have any information, please call the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department (601-776-3956) or East Mississippi Crimestoppers (855-485-TIPS).

