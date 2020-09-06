Advertisement

New business opens during pandemic in Collinsville

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Collinsville has a new business that is holding its own weight during the pandemic.

If you are looking to auction home goods, or experience the fast-paced rhythm of an auctioneer calling bids. You can visit Mike Rice’s Auction in Collinsville. It is located in the building that normally houses Tate’s fireworks. Rice said it has been his longtime dream of opening an auction building for the public. He has been in business for over 2 months and says business is booming. He also said that his mission is to help as many people as he can.

“We selected Collinsville just because it is a sweet little town right outside of Meridian. There’s a lot of awesome people in Collinsville that are kind. I mean people come by every day when we’re here just to check in and talk to us. That’s what drives us. Everybody has to make money to live. Everybody has to pay their bills somehow. We do it just by helping other people. If I can sit down and talk to someone, even if it’s not about business that’s enough for me. Maybe turn their day around just by being here. That’s what we’re here for,” said Mike Rice’s Auction.

To learn more you can go to www.mikericeauctions.highbid.com

