Advertisement

Northcrest Baptist Church holds dedication ceremony for new children’s building

One of the many check-in areas located inside the new children's building
One of the many check-in areas located inside the new children's building(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Members of Northcrest Baptist Church gathered together Sunday afternoon for the unveiling of the church’s new children’s building.

The 30,000 square foot building, which took two years to complete and cost $4.3 million, will be used for children’s worship as well as young adult bible studies.

Children’s ministry director Sonja Murray shared how thankful the church is to finally open the building for members and the public.

“We are so excited. This building has been a labor of love and we have thoroughly enjoyed putting the bits and pieces together to make it a place for children that they would want to come to and see,” Murray said.

16 classrooms are available for newborns through sixth graders while five classrooms will be used for young adult bible studies. One of the classrooms for young adults has live streaming technology which will allow the church to stream bible studies with members who chose to join remotely by choice or due to COVID-19 concerns.

“With the new adult classrooms, we will be able to add new classes and disciple more people,” Discipleship Pastor Beau Bredow said in a press release sent out by the church.

Unique features of the building include a children’s worship room with a Lego wall, brightly colored paintings done by former Northcrest Baptist children and a large, outdoor canopy that can be used for holding outdoor events.

The construction work was done by D&E Construction and overseen by LPK Architects. The building was paid for in advance through donations from Northcrest members throughout the years.

Murray hopes that the new building will help children grow in their faith.

“Our main goal is to reach boys and girls for Jesus...when people see us we want them to know we stand for Jesus Christ,” Murray said. “He is our lord and savior and without him none of this would have been possible. He has made this possible through our church family and through the community and we could not be more happy.”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny conditions will stick around for Labor Day.

Updated: moments ago
Temperatures will be in the lower 90's and blue skies will stay in the forecast for labor day. Starting Tuesday isolated showers and thunderstorms come back into the forecast.

Regional

Visitors, residents enjoy offerings along the Coast over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
Both residents and visitors are enjoying the Gulf Coast for their Labor Day celebrations.

News

Local barbers give back to community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Four local barbers held a back to school giveaway at the Velma Young Center.

News

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 86,888 cases, 2,584 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 410 new cases and 16 new deaths Sunday.

Latest News

Regional

Hundreds attend pro-Trump boat parade on Lake Jordan

Updated: 7 hours ago
Hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters took part in a “Make America Great Again” boat parade on Lake Jordan Saturday.

National

Friday marked the 14th anniversary of Steve Irwin’s death

Updated: 8 hours ago
Steve Irwin passed away in 2006, after a stingray barb pierced his chest while filming a documentary.

Regional

Reservoir police seeing fewer boaters than years prior this Labor Day weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon said there are more restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regional

25 deaths in Louisiana attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 8 hours ago
At least 25 deaths in Louisiana have been attributed to Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Breaking

Murder investigation underway in Clarke County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Spencer Murray
Authorities are conducting an investigation after a body was found in Clarke County Sunday afternoon.

News

New Business in Collinsville update

Updated: 20 hours ago
Collinsville Auction