Northcrest Baptist Church holds dedication ceremony for new children’s building

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Members of Northcrest Baptist Church gathered together Sunday afternoon for the unveiling of the church’s new children’s building.

The 30,000 square foot building, which took two years to complete and cost $4.3 million, will be used for children’s worship as well as young adult bible studies.

Children’s ministry director Sonja Murray shared how thankful the church is to finally open the building for members and the public.

“We are so excited. This building has been a labor of love and we have thoroughly enjoyed putting the bits and pieces together to make it a place for children that they would want to come to and see,” Murray said.

16 classrooms are available for newborns through sixth graders while five classrooms will be used for young adult bible studies. One of the classrooms for young adults has live streaming technology which will allow the church to stream bible studies with members who chose to join remotely by choice or due to COVID-19 concerns.

“With the new adult classrooms, we will be able to add new classes and disciple more people,” Discipleship Pastor Beau Bredow said in a press release sent out by the church.

Unique features of the building include a children’s worship room with a Lego wall, brightly colored paintings done by former Northcrest Baptist children and a large, outdoor canopy that can be used for holding outdoor events.

The construction work was done by D&E Construction and overseen by LPK Architects. The building was paid for in advance through donations from Northcrest members throughout the years.

Murray hopes that the new building will help children grow in their faith.

“Our main goal is to reach boys and girls for Jesus...when people see us we want them to know we stand for Jesus Christ,” Murray said. “He is our lord and savior and without him none of this would have been possible. He has made this possible through our church family and through the community and we could not be more happy.”

