Advertisement

Reservoir police seeing fewer boaters than years prior this Labor Day weekend

Boats on Ross Barnett Resevoir
Boats on Ross Barnett Resevoir
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another boat hit the choppy waters of the Ross Barnett Reservoir Saturday for Labor Day weekend.

Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon said there are more restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even so, there has been no trouble so far. Dixon said there have been fewer boaters and families gathering at the Reservoir than usual.

“The order that’s been in place, it has helped. That has made our enforcement efforts a lot easier. As we noticed over the past few holidays, we haven’t seen the crowd as much as we have the previous years. I’m not sure if that’s because of the pandemic and older crowds not coming out, but we have seen an impact on that,” said Dixon.

Reservoir police patrols are making sure boaters practice social distancing in the water. They are also looking out for improper boating safety and stranded boaters.

“Everybody’s doing what they’re supposed to do. We haven’t had any issues, everybody’s social distancing. Everybody’s being responsible as far as boating. Make sure that you have your life jackets, make sure that you’re not consuming a lot of alcohol. If you are going to be drinking try not to boat. Have a designated boater. Make sure that you’re just being safe out here,” said Dixon.

He hopes families will continue to have a safe weekend. If there’s a concern or problem, Dixon wants the public to contact his team for help because safety is key.

“We’re all hands on deck. So everybody’s at work force. They’re out here. We have assistance from wildlife and fisheries. So, we’re heavily enforced on the water - also on the road. So, we’re definitely out full force this weekend,” said Dixon.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Hundreds attend pro-Trump boat parade on Lake Jordan

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters took part in a “Make America Great Again” boat parade on Lake Jordan Saturday.

National

Friday marked the 14th anniversary of Steve Irwin’s death

Updated: 1 hour ago
Steve Irwin passed away in 2006, after a stingray barb pierced his chest while filming a documentary.

Regional

25 deaths in Louisiana attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
At least 25 deaths in Louisiana have been attributed to Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Breaking

Murder investigation underway in Clarke County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Murray
Authorities are conducting an investigation after a body was found in Clarke County Sunday afternoon.

Latest News

News

New Business in Collinsville update

Updated: 12 hours ago
Collinsville Auction

Regional

State Auditor concerned with accuracy of education data

Updated: 12 hours ago
State Auditor Shad White says that some school districts may have provided attendance data that may contain errors, and sometimes the Mississippi Department of Education doesn’t verify it.

News

Small Business Struggles in Pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
Small Business

News

New business opens during pandemic in Collinsville

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Collinsville has a new business that is holding its own weight during the pandemic.

News

Earth's Bounty

Updated: 16 hours ago
Earth's Bounty

News

Earth’s Bounty welcomes new vendors Saturday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Crowds by the number were shopping locally to support small businesses at Singing Brakeman Park.