Advertisement

Three developments in the Atlantic could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Three developments could lead to cyclone formation in the next few days.
Three developments could lead to cyclone formation in the next few days.(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Three tropical waves in the tropics have created disorganized thunderstorms and showers that could lead to cyclone development in the next 48 hours. The system in the Southern Atlantic has a 10% chance of cyclone formation and will most likely not have formation due to upper-level winds. The other system has a 70% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours and is in the the Eastern Atlantic. This system will slowly start moving westward in the next few days. The newest system is off of the western Coast of Africa. This system has a 20% chance of cyclone development in the next 48 hours and an 80% chance in the next five days.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Temperatures will remain in the lower 90’s for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sunny conditions and temperatures in the lower 90's will stick around until the middle of next week.

Weather

Weather - Sept. 4, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Weather - Sept. 4, 2020

Hurricane

Two developments in the tropics could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT
The tropics has two developments that could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Forecast

Mostly sunny will stick around from the holiday weekend.

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT
Temperatures will be in the lower 90's all weekend with mostly sunny conditions.

Latest News

Hurricane

3 additional hurricane-related deaths reported in Louisiana

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT
|
By Staff
The death toll from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana now stands at 20.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 4th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 4th, 2020

Weather

Isolated storms possible on Friday

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:31 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Friday with a chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the mid-90s with the heat index around 100.

Weather

Weather - September 3, 2020

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
Weather - September 3, 2020

WTOK

Hurricane Nana makes landfall over Central America, now attention turns to the Atlantic

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Nana made landfall over Central America. Tropical waves are lining up and tracking through the Tropical Atlantic and Africa, and they're being monitored for development.

WTOK

Friday cold front will bring a few showers

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Our week is winding down, but the heat is trying to stay. It won’t go anywhere this weekend.