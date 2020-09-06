Three developments in the Atlantic could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Three tropical waves in the tropics have created disorganized thunderstorms and showers that could lead to cyclone development in the next 48 hours. The system in the Southern Atlantic has a 10% chance of cyclone formation and will most likely not have formation due to upper-level winds. The other system has a 70% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours and is in the the Eastern Atlantic. This system will slowly start moving westward in the next few days. The newest system is off of the western Coast of Africa. This system has a 20% chance of cyclone development in the next 48 hours and an 80% chance in the next five days.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.