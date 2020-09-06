Advertisement

Visitors, residents enjoy offerings along the Coast over Labor Day weekend

Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day Weekend(WLOX)
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Both residents and visitors are enjoying the Gulf Coast for their Labor Day celebrations.

“We came here just to get away, enjoy something, some new scenery.” said Tourist Kenneth Boudain.

This resulted in a crowd of guests both big and small waiting to catch a glimpse at the new Mississippi Aquarium.

“I was excited and I saw the alligator gar. I got happy because I never saw those before. I thought it was cool.” said 5th grader Bryce Chennault.

The aquarium sold out all its pre-sale tickets for the holiday weekend, but it’s not the only thing getting a lot of attention along the coast.

The Ship Island Excursion rides have been booked for both Saturday and Sunday, with hopes to sell out on Labor Day as well.

While Gulfport attractions are doing what they can to make lasting family memories this holiday weekend, they are not letting up on COVID-19 safety restrictions.

“We’re operating at 50% capacity on the boats.” said Ship Island Excursion Captain William Buckley.

Attractions are limiting the amount of people that can walk through the gates, making sure everyone is masked and following other guidelines.

“We have extreme cleaning going on,” said Buckley. “Of course we got the distancing that we’re helping out with, face masks in the interior spaces of the boat as well as the concession stand on the island. We’re happy that people feel safe enough to come out with us.”

And while attractions are popular during Labor Day, some people may have simpler plans in mind.

“My friend is staying over at my house and we’re just going to play games and stuff.” said Chennault.

Others may head out and enjoy the many shops around the area.

“Go to the outlet mall. That’s about it. Keep it low key.” said Boudain.

Whether they’re here to stay or just in town for the weekend, people agreed that the Gulf Coast is the place to be for Labor Day.

“I actually really enjoyed the time that I stayed here this last time.” said Boudain.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.

