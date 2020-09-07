Advertisement

More than 2,200 Alabamians have died from COVID-19

State health officials report more than 50,000 recoveries
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,276 COVID-19 deaths in Alabama. That total includes 2,152 confirmed deaths and 124 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 132,973 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 121,474 being confirmed and 11,499 being probable. There have been 976,496 diagnostic tests conducted and 55,192 antibody tests. These numbers are as of September 7.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 101,825 people have been tested and 11,475 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 17,389 total positives.

The health department also reports 51,154 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 14,914 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 6, there were 841 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

