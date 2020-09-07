Beautiful weather allows great Labor Day at Bonita Lakes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A lot of people took advantage of Monday’s beautiful weather to head out to Bonita Lakes in Meridian. Newscenter 11 paid a visit to the upper lake early in the afternoon and saw some folks fishing, some in canoes and some feeding geese.

The Alford family of Meridian got together at one of the pavilions for a family barbecue, some bingo and to celebrate the 60th birthdays of twin brothers.

We’re out here just to be with family and friends to celebrate to turning a milestone in our life--50 years old--60 years old,”said Jerry Alford, who recently turned 60. “So we want to say hello Meridian and hello WTOK and we thank you all for being out here.”

Bonita Lakes is also one of the most popular places in East Mississippi to walk, run and hike and many people did just that on this Labor Day.

