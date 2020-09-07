Advertisement

Beautiful weather allows great Labor Day at Bonita Lakes

Bonita Lakes on Labor Day
Bonita Lakes on Labor Day(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A lot of people took advantage of Monday’s beautiful weather to head out to Bonita Lakes in Meridian. Newscenter 11 paid a visit to the upper lake early in the afternoon and saw some folks fishing, some in canoes and some feeding geese.

The Alford family of Meridian got together at one of the pavilions for a family barbecue, some bingo and to celebrate the 60th birthdays of twin brothers.

We’re out here just to be with family and friends to celebrate to turning a milestone in our life--50 years old--60 years old,”said Jerry Alford, who recently turned 60. “So we want to say hello Meridian and hello WTOK and we thank you all for being out here.”

Bonita Lakes is also one of the most popular places in East Mississippi to walk, run and hike and many people did just that on this Labor Day.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Child shot to death over weekend

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Authorities are investigating the death of a three and a half month old that happened Sunday night.

Regional

Jasper County Deputy injured in crash

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
A sheriff’s deputy is recovering in a hospital after being seriously injured last Sunday.

News

Help needed to identify body found in Clarke County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is needing the public’s help in identifying the person found shot to death on Highway 18 in Clarke County.

News

Locals take advantage of Labor Day sales

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Locals take advantage of Labor Day sales in Meridian.

Latest News

News

Labor Day fun at Clarkco State Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Clarkco State Park near Quitman was a popular Labor Day destination.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the Atlantic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Winds are currently sustained at 40 mph and the center of the storm is located more or less halfway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 7th, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Sunny!!!!!!

Weather

Mostly dry week ahead

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see sunny skies for our Labor Day with high temperatures in the low-90s. We will be dry for our Monday, so if you have any outdoor activities planned you are looking good to go.

News

MHP Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 16 hours ago
MHP Labor Day Weekend

News

Northcrest Children's Center

Updated: 17 hours ago
Northcrest Children's Center