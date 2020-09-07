First Responders: Newton Police Officer James Creel

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For our latest edition of First Responders we head to Newton. We meet Officer James Creel. He has been with the Newton Police Department since January. He works narcotics in the city of Newton.

“With us it’s all about helping the community no matter what,” Creel said.

Creel is not only a member of law-enforcement, but also serves as a fire fighter in Scott County.

“I love doing it. I’ve been doing it for about 13 years now. I just love helping folks. I love it when people thank me after I get done helping them,” said Creel.

Creel is the only member of his family that’s in law-enforcement. He says his grandfather was a Baptist preacher that he learned a lot from.

“It stuck with me. I’ve never seen what the world sees today. Everybody talks about racism, but I’ve never seen that. We are brothers and sisters living under one God,” Creel explained.

And speaking of family Creel’s is large. He had his first child when he was a teenager and now has 11 grandchildren.

“My oldest child is 25. I got to coach my kids in football and baseball. I got to grow up with my kids,” Creel explained. “Here I am growing up with my grandkids. My grandkids are in school. At 40 years old it’s hard to say that your grandkids are in school.”

Creel says it’s absolutely important that everyone be treated with respect. He says it doesn’t matter who you are or what the situation is.

“I’m going to treat you the way I want my momma to be treated. Why treat you any other way? I have no hard feelings toward anyone,” Creel said.

Creel also takes it upon himself to treat those with mental illnesses with kindness. He is CIT certified.

“Give them a chance. Talk with them. Show them there is still kindness in this world,” said Creel.

To stay up to date with our First Responders series tune in every Sunday night for Newscenter 11 at 10:00 p.m. and on Good Morning Meridian on Monday mornings.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.