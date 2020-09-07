Advertisement

Help needed to identify body found in Clarke County

Cross found on body
Cross found on body(MBI)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is needing the public’s help in identifying the person found shot to death on Highway 18 in Clarke County.

According to a press release, the black male was between 50 and 60 years old. They say he was around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighed 250 pounds.

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp says the body was located on Highway 18 about three miles east of Pachuta early Sunday morning. He says the victim had been shot multiple times and was found with no clothes on.

A photo released by MBI shows a cross that was being worn by the victim when he was found.

If you recognize this piece of jewelry or think you know who the person is you can call the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at 601-776-3956 or the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H at 601-693-1926.

