Hopson Out as Southern Miss Coach

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Jay Hopson has resigned as Head Football Coach at Southern Mississippi just one game into the 2020 season. He will be replaced on an interim basis by Scotty Walden who is the team’s Co-Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach.

The Golden Eagles struggled on their home turf last Thursday night in the season opener, dropping a 32-21 decision to South Alabama in the first ever meeting between the two programs on the football field. The Jaguars, who’ve never had a winning record since establishing their program in 1999, had over 500 yards of offense against USM last week.

Hopson had a winning record in each of his five seasons in Hattiesburg, but his team never advanced to the Conference USA Championship game under his watch. He finishes out his career with the Golden Eagles with a record of 28 and 23. Dating back to last season, the Golden Eagles have lost their last four games.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.