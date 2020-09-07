Child shot to death over weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities are investigating the death of a young child.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said the death happened Saturday night. Cobler said the child was dropped off at a Meridian hospital just before midnight. Cobler said the child had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The details surrounding this shooting death are unknown.

Calls to the Meridian Police Department have not been returned.

