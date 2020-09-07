Jasper County Deputy injured in crash

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A sheriff’s deputy is recovering in a hospital after being seriously injured last Sunday.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said Deputy Damion Blackmon was hurt last Sunday in a crash while responding to a call. It happened on Highway 18 near the Antioch community, just northeast of Bay Springs.

Blackmon sustained a neck injury, as well as many other serious injuries. He is currently showing very good signs of improvement at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

Blackmon recently joined the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department in July, after previously working as a deputy in Newton County.

