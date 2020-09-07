Advertisement

Labor Day fun at Clarkco State Park

The beach area at Clarkco State Park was a fun place to be on Labor Day.
The beach area at Clarkco State Park was a fun place to be on Labor Day.(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People of all ages were out and about at Clarkco State Park for Labor Day.

“Last night we decided that we wanted to come and spend the day at the lake and have a picnic, paddle board, kayak, and let the kids fish and swim,” said Shelly Whitehead.

“We came out for a picnic, we let the boys do some fishing and we’re going to do some paddle boarding,” said Emily Weimer.

Park officials say there was a great turnout for the Labor Day weekend.

“For the weekend of Labor Day, we had a full house as far as all the campsites were full, we had people on the waiting list as far as our campsites and our cabins and all, so we had a real good weekend,” said Tony Fleming, the the park manager at Clarcko State Park. “With today being the last holiday for the summer and all that, you know, we hate to see summer go but, fall’s coming and we try to plan a lot of activities here at Clarkco for the fall events and all that.”

Park guests we spoke to say they planned to spend their Labor Day with friends and family.

“We came to spend the day at Clarkco today, enjoy the beautiful weather, and enjoy time with our friends and family,” said Priscilla Miller. “We’re having a picnic and we’re going to go paddle boarding on the lake.”

The pandemic has not slowed the park down.

“We can’t book our cabins like we really want to, we can’t have turnarounds on the cabins, but our campsites have been booked up as far people are buying campers, instead of going to hotels and condos, they’re buying campers and enjoying the outdoors,” said Fleming.

Park officials say people from Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas all came to Clarkco State Park over the Labor Day Weekend.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Locals take advantage of Labor Day sales

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Locals take advantage of Labor Day sales in Meridian.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the Atlantic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Winds are currently sustained at 40 mph and the center of the storm is located more or less halfway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 7th, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Sunny!!!!!!

Weather

Mostly dry week ahead

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see sunny skies for our Labor Day with high temperatures in the low-90s. We will be dry for our Monday, so if you have any outdoor activities planned you are looking good to go.

Latest News

News

MHP Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
MHP Labor Day Weekend

News

Northcrest Children's Center

Updated: 15 hours ago
Northcrest Children's Center

News

Barbershop Giveaway

Updated: 15 hours ago
Barbershop Giveaway

News

Demarcus Smith Vigil

Updated: 15 hours ago
Demarcus Smith Vigil

News

First Responders: Newton Police Officer James Creel

Updated: 17 hours ago
For our latest edition of First Responders we head to Newton. We meet Officer James Creel who has been with the Newton Police Department since January. He works narcotics in the city of Newton.

Hurricane

Two developments in the Atlantic are likely to have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Updated: 19 hours ago
Two developments in the Atlantic have a 100% chance and a 90% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.