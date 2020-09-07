Labor Day fun at Clarkco State Park

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People of all ages were out and about at Clarkco State Park for Labor Day.

“Last night we decided that we wanted to come and spend the day at the lake and have a picnic, paddle board, kayak, and let the kids fish and swim,” said Shelly Whitehead.

“We came out for a picnic, we let the boys do some fishing and we’re going to do some paddle boarding,” said Emily Weimer.

Park officials say there was a great turnout for the Labor Day weekend.

“For the weekend of Labor Day, we had a full house as far as all the campsites were full, we had people on the waiting list as far as our campsites and our cabins and all, so we had a real good weekend,” said Tony Fleming, the the park manager at Clarcko State Park. “With today being the last holiday for the summer and all that, you know, we hate to see summer go but, fall’s coming and we try to plan a lot of activities here at Clarkco for the fall events and all that.”

Park guests we spoke to say they planned to spend their Labor Day with friends and family.

“We came to spend the day at Clarkco today, enjoy the beautiful weather, and enjoy time with our friends and family,” said Priscilla Miller. “We’re having a picnic and we’re going to go paddle boarding on the lake.”

The pandemic has not slowed the park down.

“We can’t book our cabins like we really want to, we can’t have turnarounds on the cabins, but our campsites have been booked up as far people are buying campers, instead of going to hotels and condos, they’re buying campers and enjoying the outdoors,” said Fleming.

Park officials say people from Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas all came to Clarkco State Park over the Labor Day Weekend.

